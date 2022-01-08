ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ING. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.51.

Shares of ING stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 99,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 36,932 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 9.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at $772,000. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

