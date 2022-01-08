Innova (INN) Price Tops $0.0370 on Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $255,192.41 and $3.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Innova has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

