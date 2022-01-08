Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) were down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.61 and last traded at $29.61. Approximately 3,209 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January in the third quarter worth $562,000.

