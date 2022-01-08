Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 41.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 47.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 31.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 84,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 49.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

PNOV stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $31.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.