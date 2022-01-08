Insider Buying: Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT) Insider Buys £14,487.70 in Stock

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT) insider David Beck bought 31,495 shares of Merit Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £14,487.70 ($19,522.57).

David Beck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, David Beck purchased 76,237 shares of Merit Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £38,880.87 ($52,393.03).

Shares of MRIT stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.57) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.43 million and a PE ratio of -11.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.94. Merit Group plc has a one year low of GBX 40 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 80 ($1.08).

Merit Group plc operates as a business intelligence, events, media, and training company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; tailored intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

