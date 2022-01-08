Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells $8,614,530.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,871.51, for a total value of $8,614,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total value of $8,663,370.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total value of $8,944,290.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,740.09 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,721.55 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,922.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,808.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,642,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

