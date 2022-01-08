Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO Sells $236,610.00 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $236,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $236,160.00.

On Monday, December 13th, John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, John Abbot sold 200 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $5,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $95,480.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, John Abbot sold 300 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,500.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $95,360.00.

Datto stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

MSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Datto by 120.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Datto by 28.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

