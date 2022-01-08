Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Sells 2,225 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $99,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
DNLI opened at $41.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.88 and a beta of 1.75.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
