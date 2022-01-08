Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Sells 2,225 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $99,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DNLI opened at $41.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

DNLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.