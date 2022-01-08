Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,935,000 after purchasing an additional 123,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Photronics by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 59,903 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 1.5% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Photronics by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 254,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Photronics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

