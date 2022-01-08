Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Sells $2,843,280.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $2,843,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gavin Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gavin Friedman sold 379 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $47,549.34.

On Monday, November 1st, Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $41,076.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $109.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.45. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -136.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,259,000 after acquiring an additional 132,941 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Trupanion by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Trupanion by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 456,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after acquiring an additional 74,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

