Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $123.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NSIT stock opened at $105.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.70. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $75.20 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $207,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,023,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 43,918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after buying an additional 481,145 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

