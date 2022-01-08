Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INSE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.52. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $13,954,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $11,475,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after acquiring an additional 747,280 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $9,497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $6,063,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

