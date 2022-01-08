Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,866 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 92,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

