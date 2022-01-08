Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.74. 740,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,673. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $925,659. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after buying an additional 565,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,588,000 after acquiring an additional 162,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,279,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after acquiring an additional 304,439 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

