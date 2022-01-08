InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 652,455 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

