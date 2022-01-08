InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.
Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.72.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.