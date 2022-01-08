InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,200 ($70.07).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($72.77) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,650 ($76.14) to GBX 5,700 ($76.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,991 ($67.26) on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,314 ($58.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,568 ($75.03). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,826.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,784.28. The company has a market cap of £9.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,238.75.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

