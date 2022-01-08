Intrust Bank NA Has $24.07 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.2% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 698,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $98,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,060,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $999,083,000 after buying an additional 626,215 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 71.2% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 554,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,457,000 after buying an additional 230,630 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

AAPL stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

