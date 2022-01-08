Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

PGJ opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $85.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 180.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 54.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 356.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period.

