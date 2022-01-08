Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $309.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $247.33 and a one year high of $327.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.