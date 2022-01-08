Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $792,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.