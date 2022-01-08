Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $2,791,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,443 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 199.1% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,036 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

