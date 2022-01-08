iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 808,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.22.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.95. The stock had a trading volume of 315,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,383. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 261.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 115,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 57.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 172.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 420.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

