IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

IRIX stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.