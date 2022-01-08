Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises 0.6% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,239 shares of company stock worth $4,624,624 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

