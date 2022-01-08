iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,901 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEUR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 67,261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $50.53 and a 52-week high of $60.11.

