iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 27.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $39.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

