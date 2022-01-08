iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $333,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 113.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,760,000 after buying an additional 35,460 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $276.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $275.91 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.97.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

