iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $126.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.18. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

