iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 154,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,413,226 shares.The stock last traded at $279.80 and had previously closed at $278.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.28.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.