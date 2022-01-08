iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $278.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $232.55 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

