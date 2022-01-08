iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.55. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

