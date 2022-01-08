Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Sells $41,280.00 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $64.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,079.85 and a beta of 1.19. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.80 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Itron by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

