J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 1,050 ($14.15) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,650 ($22.23).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.17) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 961 ($12.95) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -6.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 920.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,042.76. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of GBX 800.80 ($10.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,640.15 ($22.10).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

