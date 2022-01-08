J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

SBRY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.96) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.45) to GBX 275 ($3.71) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.11) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.31) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 280 ($3.77).

SBRY stock opened at GBX 275.20 ($3.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 282.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 288.23. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 342 ($4.61).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.84%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

