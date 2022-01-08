Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) PT Raised to $40.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an in-line rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

JXN opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

In other Jackson Financial news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,445,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $5,928,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,550,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,563,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $6,478,000. Institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

