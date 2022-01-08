Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 8,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK opened at $104.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

