Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,536 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $851,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 457,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 53,933 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 47,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

