Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after buying an additional 628,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,598,000 after buying an additional 931,553 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,479,000 after buying an additional 708,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,371,000 after purchasing an additional 308,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,205,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,801,000 after purchasing an additional 132,149 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.63%.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.