Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 55.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

