Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $158.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

