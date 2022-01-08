Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to report $3.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.68 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $15.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,595,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:J opened at $137.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.81 and its 200 day moving average is $136.69. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

