Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Trading Down 4%

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.20 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.10). Approximately 924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 14,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00. The company has a current ratio of 73.42, a quick ratio of 54.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

About Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE)

Jade Road Investments Limited invests in various small and medium enterprises in Asia. The company was formerly known as Adamas Finance Asia Limited and changed its name to Jade Road Investments Limited in January 2021. Jade Road Investments Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

