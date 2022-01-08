JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Stephen G. Berman Sells 9,100 Shares

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $87,178.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $15.54.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 115.58% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $236.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,941 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the period. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

