James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down to $40.86

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.86, but opened at $38.95. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 590 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $903.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth $104,000. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

