Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Gentex Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gentex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Gentex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 111,224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

