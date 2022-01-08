Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 4,045 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Humana worth $330,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $221,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Humana by 9.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 10.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Humana by 7.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 79,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $363.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $446.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.98.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

