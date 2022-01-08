Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 12,644 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,324,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,005.07.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,597.81 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,728.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,767.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

