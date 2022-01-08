Jennison Associates LLC Sells 68,911 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,911 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Johnson Controls International worth $236,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

