JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 678 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,792,000 after purchasing an additional 136,142 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $777,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 121,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.74.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $263.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

