JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 150 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after buying an additional 303,694 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after acquiring an additional 974,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $891,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $400.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.88. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.42.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

